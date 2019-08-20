Invitation to media - Richard Hébert will announce support for an SME in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors Français

News provided by

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 20, 2019, 15:15 ET

NORMANDIN, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce financial support for Inotech Canada, a company in Normandin, in the Maria-Chapdelaine regional county municipality, operating in the steel and aluminum sectors.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date
Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time
1:30 p.m.

Location
Inotech Canada Inc.
1142 Nérée-Cloutier Street
Normandin, Quebec
G8M 4Y6

Stay connected
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Contact : Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source : Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Invitation to media - Richard Hébert will announce support for an SME in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors

News provided by

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 20, 2019, 15:15 ET