Invitation to media - Richard Hébert will announce support for an SME in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors Français
Aug 20, 2019, 15:15 ET
NORMANDIN, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce financial support for Inotech Canada, a company in Normandin, in the Maria-Chapdelaine regional county municipality, operating in the steel and aluminum sectors.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Thursday, August 22, 2019
Time
1:30 p.m.
Location
Inotech Canada Inc.
1142 Nérée-Cloutier Street
Normandin, Quebec
G8M 4Y6
Stay connected
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Contact : Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source : Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article