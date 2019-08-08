Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three businesses and one organization in Drummondville Français
Aug 08, 2019, 10:00 ET
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will announce financial support for Soucy Plastiques, Scott Bader and Chrome Drummond, as well as Centre d'aide aux entreprises (CAE) Drummond.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Friday, August 9, 2019
Time
10:00 a.m.
Location
Scott Bader
Suite 310
2400 Canadien Street
Drummondville, Quebec
J2C 7W3
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
