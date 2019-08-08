Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three businesses and one organization in Drummondville

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will announce financial support for Soucy Plastiques, Scott Bader and Chrome Drummond, as well as Centre d'aide aux entreprises (CAE) Drummond.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

Friday, August 9, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m.

Location

Scott Bader

Suite 310

2400 Canadien Street

Drummondville, Quebec

J2C 7W3

