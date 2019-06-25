Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for RayonLed, a newly established business in Brossard Français
Jun 25, 2019, 10:29 ET
BROSSARD, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard‒Saint-Lambert, will announce financial support for RayonLed Lighting Systems.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the plant. For safety reasons, visitors must wear closed-toe shoes.
Press conference date
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Time
2:30 p.m.
Location
RayonLed
Lobby
8866A Du Quartier Boulevard
Brossard, Quebec
J4Y 0R2
Stay connected
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article