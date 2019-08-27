Invitation to media - Minister Joly will announce an investment for supporting tourism in Quebec

QUÉBEC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce funding for strengthening the tourism sector in Quebec and for stimulating economic growth and creating good jobs for middle-class families.

Date:

August 28, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Location:

Governor's Kiosk

Cap Diamant

Plains of Abraham

Québec, Quebec

Stay connected

Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #cdntourismjobs

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca