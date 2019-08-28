Invitation to media - Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge Français
Aug 28, 2019, 13:30 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will unveil the names of the ten businesses that have won the CED Fast Forward Challenge. The two winning businesses from the Québec–Chaudière-Appalaches region will be in attendance.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Friday, August 30, 2019
Time
3:30 p.m.
Location
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
Québec‒Chaudière-Appalaches Business Office
Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury
Suite 201
805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue
Québec City, Quebec
G1R 2L3
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
