Invictus MD Strategies Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Trevor Dixon, Chief Executive Officer, Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (GENE), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Invictus MD Strategies Corp. is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company's medical clients and retail customers. Invictus MD Strategies Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on March 31, 2017.

