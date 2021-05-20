MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Symbio Infrastructure Limited Partnership ("Symbio") and its investors, are very pleased with the decisions taken by the Boards of its subsidiary companies to reconfirm Mr. Louis Bergeron as President of Gazoduq Inc. and to officially appoint Mr. Tony Le Verger as the President of GNL Quebec Inc.

"We are thrilled with these important appointments for Mr. Bergeron and Mr. Le Verger. These decisions confirm the renewed momentum of our two innovative projects. More than ever before, the compelling fundamentals of our net-zero emission projects are highly aligned with the global imperative to address the growing demand for energy while vigorously addressing climate change. Energy is a vital ingredient for achieving prosperity for the 7.8 billion people living on the planet, and we are excited that our projects will set new global benchmarks as part of the energy transition", declared Jim Illich, President and Founder, The Symbio Infrastructure Limited Partnership.

Louis Bergeron: a return to the head of Gazoduq

With more than 40 years of experience in the energy sector, in Canada and abroad, and his recognized expertise in the development of large-scale infrastructure projects in close collaboration with communities, Mr. Bergeron joined Gazoduq in August 2018 as president to pilot the 780 km carbon-neutral underground natural gas transmission pipeline project between northeastern Ontario and the Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean region, in Quebec.

In November 2020, when the pandemic was very severe, Louis made the thoughtful decision to transition to a role of strategic consultant and support Gazoduq in a focused capacity. In resuming his role as president, he will place a high priority on regaining the full momentum of the Gazoduq development, which will be facilitated by the reduction of the restrictions linked to the pandemic, while continuing the regulatory steps already undertaken, in particular with the finalization of the impact study and other affiliated documents. In addition, Mr. Bergeron and the Gazoduq team will continue to prioritize the pursuit of an open, transparent and constructive dialogue as part of the consultation process with indigenous and local communities near the pipeline.

Tony Le Verger: a well-deserved recognition

Mr. Tony Le Verger, who acted as interim president and vice-president of GNL Québec since November 2020, has been appointed as the permanent president of the company. After joining the Project in 2014 and having held various high impact roles, including research and innovation work on the carbon footprint of the project, as well as some commercial activities, Mr. Le Verger will expand his role and lead the company during the next important phase of its development. Along with his entrepreneurial colleagues, Tony has been instrumental in developing the world's very first carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas plant that will reduce global GHG emissions of approximately 28 million tonnes per year.

With a strong track record for delivering results and securing investment in the energy and industrial sector, Mr. Le Verger will continue to explore the development of innovation projects integrating artificial intelligence components as well as pursuing the current endeavours leading to governmental regulatory authorizations. This key effort - focused on environmental stewardship - will also prepare us for the next stages of the development with the intention and a clear mandate to work towards establishing the lowest carbon content energy value chain in the world.

About Symbio Infrastructure Limited Partnership

Previously known as Société en commandite GNL Québec, Symbio Infrastructure is a Quebec-based limited partnership that invests in innovative net zero emissions energy infrastructure projects that help meet growing energy needs around the world. Backed by global investors focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, Symbio works closely with its stakeholders and host communities to develop, build and operate benchmark-setting projects that leverage advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to promote the preservation of the environment locally, while helping to reduce GHG emissions and air pollution on a global scale. To date, Symbio has invested in two innovative companies, namely GNL Québec inc. and Gazoduq inc.

