Investor Alert: Warning about aggressive promotion of Revive Therapeutics

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) is warning the public to exercise extreme caution about aggressive promotion of companies with products or initiatives to detect, cure or treat COVID-19.

The BCSC is aware that Revive Therapeutics Inc. a B.C. reporting issuer, is currently being promoted in North America and Europe. The pharmaceutical company is based in Ontario and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has issued an investor alert about Revive, warning that buy recommendations are currently being made on a large scale in the form of market letters and e-mails. The promotions in Germany make aggressive claims about Revive's potential success in treating COVID-19 and the prospects of investors receiving large profits.

The BCSC reminds investors to exercise caution when considering aggressive promotions as a basis for investment decisions as these promotions may make false claims of large profits. At this time, there is no vaccine or any health product that is authorized to treat or protect against COVID-19.

The BCSC encourages anyone who is considering buying or selling an investment to do research or talk to their registered investment advisor to ensure it is an appropriate decision. For information on how to become better informed about investment products and services, please visit InvestRight at www.investright.org.

More information about the BCSC's response to the COVID-19 crisis is available here.



About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

For further information: Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.bcsc.bc.ca

