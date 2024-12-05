Be an informed investor - Don't be misled by fraudulent claims of CIRO membership

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors not to be misled by Venturemaple Inc. (venturemaple.com). This entity falsely claims to be a member of CIRO and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Venturemaple Inc. is neither regulated by CIRO nor by any other securities regulator in Canada, as confirmed by the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) National Registration database. This entity is not authorized to conduct business with Canadian investors and may be perpetrating fraudulent activities.

Fraudsters often use sophisticated tactics to appear legitimate, including regulatory logos and language copied from reputable financial firms. Their website has been found to falsely display the CIRO logo and contain misleading claims regarding their registration and operations in Canada.

Protect Yourself Against Investment Fraud

Investors are urged to independently verify any claims of registration or regulatory oversight. Always check the background, qualifications, and disciplinary history of investment advisors and firms registered with CIRO or the CSA by checking the free AdvisorReport for advisors registered with investment dealers , or the CSA's National Registrant Search.

CIRO's Office of the Investor publishes information to help investors keep their investments safe. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments .

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission , and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre .

About CIRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit CIRO.ca .

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-5555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

