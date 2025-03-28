Be an informed investor – Protect yourself from a recent pattern of scams

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is alerting Canadian investors to scams involving the impersonation of ACC Global Financial Inc. Fraudsters are misusing the CIRO member firm's name to deceive individuals into depositing money or sharing personal information under false pretenses.

Recent reports indicate scammers have deceived victims by posing as representatives of ACC Global Financial Inc. It is essential for investors to remain vigilant and note the following:

ACC Global Financial Inc. does not engage in stocks, cryptocurrencies , or operate on any stock exchanges

, or operate on any stock exchanges ACC Global Financial Inc. will never ask clients to deposit money into ACC bank accounts to access their funds

CIRO urges investors to protect themselves by verifying any communication independently. Be sure to contact ACC Global Financial Inc. directly through authenticated channels.

If you believe you have been targeted by this or a similar scam, please report it immediately to the RCMP Fraud Line (1-888-495-8501). Additionally, contact ACC Global Financial Inc. for further assistance, CIRO or the appropriate Canadian Securities Authorities (CSA) regulator.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For media inquiries only: Trisha Utomi, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, Telephone: 437-448-7980, Email: [email protected]