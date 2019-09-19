Investments totalling almost $2 million to improve access to justice for Inuit communities

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Québec, Sonia LeBel, has announced almost $2 million in funding over a two-year period to improve access to justice for the Inuit population.

The announcement, which results from the Minister's visit to Nunavik last April, aims more specifically to provide support for community members involved in the court process. The investments planned are as follows:

$675,000 to be paid in 2019-2020 to correct the shortage of parajudicial advisors and upgrade services, in particular through closer cooperation with local organizations;

to be paid in 2019-2020 to correct the shortage of parajudicial advisors and upgrade services, in particular through closer cooperation with local organizations; $900,000 over two years to support community justice committees, which bring together community members to help resolve a range of disputes in ways that are consistent with Inuit values and traditions;

over two years to support community justice committees, which bring together community members to help resolve a range of disputes in ways that are consistent with Inuit values and traditions; $250,000 over two years to develop a strategy for joint action by the various partners of Inuit communities, through the establishment of an interface between Nunavik organizations, government departments and bodies, and socio-judicial stakeholders working in the region.

The Ministère de la Justice, in collaboration with other partners in the court system, is continuing its analysis of the services currently available in the region. The Working Group on Justice in Nunavik, made up of representatives from Kativik Regional Government and Makivik Corporation, the Québec government departments of justice and public security, the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions and the Commission des services juridiques, will be reactivated to discuss the conclusions of the analysis and the options that can be considered to adapt the services to the needs of the community.

Quotes:

"The enriching discussions I had with the Inuit community and other socio-judicial partners during my trip to Nunavik have made me more aware of the issues and challenges they face on a daily basis. The measures announced today will help break the isolation affecting the Inuit community, by making travel arrangements for judicial resources within the area and providing for the mobility of people under the jurisdiction of the courts."

Sonia LeBel, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Québec

"I am pleased that our government is taking action to introduce concrete, sustainable ways to improve access to justice in Nunavik, alongside existing services. This is promising news for the population in our region, and I welcome the announcement."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The Québec government is pleased to be able to support the initiatives taken by local organizations in the field of justice. We share the same objectives, and by working together we can ensure that the justice system is made more efficient and accessible for members of the Inuit community."

Denis Lamothe, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Member for Ungava

Links:

For more information about the Ministère de la Justice, visit www.justice.gouv.qc.ca.

For more information about the Nunavik community justice centre and the services available in Nunavik, consult the following websites:

www.justicedeproximite.qc.ca/centres/nunavik/

www.makivik.org/

www.krg.ca/en-CA/

