Investments to upgrade the Caboto Centre in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, Obby Khan, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Fort Whyte, Tony Pesce, President of the Italian Canadian League of Manitoba Inc., and Vincenzo Gabriele, Executive Director of the Caboto Centre announced funding to upgrade the Caboto Centre in Winnipeg.

The Caboto Centre has served as a meeting place and activity centre to celebrate and promote Italian culture in Manitoba for more than 20 years through programming, events and services.

The Caboto Centre Upgrades will help rehabilitate the facility while improving its long-term sustainability. Improvements include replacing mechanical heat units, installing new LED lighting, and upgrading bathroom fixtures.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $100,000 in this project, and the Italian Canadian League of Manitoba Inc. is investing up to $150,000 towards eligible costs for the project.

Quotes

"The Caboto Centre is a well-known gathering place where Italian culture is promoted through various programs, events, and services. Working alongside our partners, Winnipeggers and visitors will be able to enjoy a revitalized and sustainable Caboto Centre that will be better equipped to showcase the province's rich diversity and cultural history."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The Italian Canadian League of Manitoba has promoted the interests and presence of the Italian community in Manitoba over its 55-year history. Our government is pleased to partner with the federal government and the Italian Canadian League of Manitoba on these important infrastructure improvements to revitalize the Caboto Centre. Further, this investment from the Manitoba government will improve the quality of life for residents by providing access to recreational facilities that are necessary for their well-being and health."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"Centro Caboto Centre is our very own Italian and multi-cultural event centre inviting all diverse World cultures into our facility. Manitoba's Italian communities have long awaited the Centre's reopening and since doing so, have seen over 3,000 guests per week in attendance at Centro Caboto. Today's announcement is incredible news for our Centro and comes at an opportune time where infrastructure, culture, and recreation are so important. Thank you/Mille Grazie to the Government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba for your continued support to improve our Centro Caboto Centre."

Tony Pesce, President, Italian Canadian League of Manitoba Inc. and Vincenzo Gabriele, Executive Director, Centro Caboto Centre

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is providing funding for the Caboto Centre project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is providing funding for the Caboto Centre project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Over the last three years, $697,161,556 in federal funding has been approved for 98 infrastructure projects in Manitoba , including 14 community, culture and recreation projects.

in federal funding has been approved for 98 infrastructure projects in , including 14 community, culture and recreation projects. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

