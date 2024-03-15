CORNER BROOK, NL, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Repairs and upgrades are coming to highways and roads across Newfoundland and Labrador, as 31 projects have been approved for funding representing a combined investment of over $32 million from the federal and provincial governments, and 27 municipalities.

Announced by Minister Gudie Hutchings, Minister John Abbott, and Minister Gerry Byrne, these projects will improve the reliability, performance, and serviceability of the province's roads and highways.

Improvements to road infrastructure are underway across the province, spanning from Trepassey to Wabush. These 31 projects include intersection re-designs, sidewalk installations, roadside retaining wall replacements, culvert and bridge replacements, and over 20 road re-paving projects.

In Corner Brook, where today's announcement took place, the aging retaining wall on Curling Street will be replaced to prevent damage to the road. The city's Deep Gulch Brook Culvert will also be replaced and include a new sidewalk and traffic island.

Quotes

"Newfoundland and Labrador's harsh weather is hard on our infrastructure. Your federal government is working with the province and municipalities to upgrade our roads and build to be prepared for future climate change impacts. From driving our kids to school, to our daily commutes, to getting our goods to market, these upgrades will ensure smooth and safe travel in these locations throughout the province."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"With such a vast road network in our province and numerous municipal infrastructure requirements, I am very pleased with this combined funding to help address improvements in 27 municipalities. These projects align with our continued efforts to modernize road infrastructure and connect communities across Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable John G. Abbott

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Related Products

Backgrounder: Investments paving the way to road and highway upgrades across Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $12 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream and $165,044 through the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing over $12 million , and 27 municipalities across Newfoundland and Labrador are contributing to their respective projects for a combined total of over $7.5 million .

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream and through the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of and is investing over , and 27 municipalities across and are contributing to their respective projects for a combined total of over . The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 120 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Newfoundland and Labrador , with a total federal contribution of more than $210 million and a total provincial contribution of over $210 million .

and , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Including today's announcement, over 270 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Newfoundland and Labrador , with a total federal contribution of more than $100 million and a total provincial contribution of over $110 million .

and , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Maria Browne, Media Relations Manager NL Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-699-6147, [email protected]