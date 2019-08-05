Investments in the LGBTQ2 community to help Canada welcome the world

Fierté Montréal receives funding through the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is built on shared values of diversity, equity, optimism and personal security and is recognized the world over as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ2 travellers. Some of Canada's largest Pride events—including Fierté Montréal—attract millions of local and international visitors each year.

That is why the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, reaffirmed the importance of a $1 million investment over two years in support of Fierté Montréal. To support even more Pride events across the country, Regional Development Agencies will work with Fierté Canada Pride to help Pride organizations continue to bring communities together, promote Canada's inclusiveness and attract tourists from around the world.

Other projects will include LGBTQ2 diversity training and market readiness programs in order to provide safe and respectful sites across Canada that everyone can enjoy.

These investments are part of the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which is a pillar of Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. The CEF supports Canadian businesses and organizations working to create or enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences.

Quotes

"Canada has a strong reputation around the world as a welcoming and safe destination for LGBTQ2 travellers. By supporting events like Pride Montreal and other LGBTQ2 organizations across the country, we are helping them promote inclusiveness and understanding, both in Canada and abroad. That is why we have made it a pillar of our Tourism Growth Strategy that I launched last spring."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Canada is a top tourism destination in world for a number of important reasons. People visit for our vast wilderness, our diverse, welcoming culture, great food and our rich history. And what keeps people coming back is our world-famous hospitality. Canadians should be proud of our long tradition of welcoming LGBTQ2 travellers from around the world with open arms. And with the support of the investments announced today, I know that this is just the beginning."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Canada is known increasingly as a top LGBTQ2 tourism destination. Through pride celebrations, queer and trans activists, artists and local organizations offer programming that draw in people from around the world. This funding reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting LGBTQ2 organizations, bringing tourism benefits to small and medium Canadian businesses, and enhancing pride celebrations across the country."

– Randy Boissonnault, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues

"The Montréal Pride festival greatly appreciates this announcement. We are pleased with the openness shown toward Canadian Pride organizations and the recognition of their considerable contributions to our country's tourism industry. On that point, let's remember that more than 2.1 million people attend Montréal Pride every year. With this announcement, the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie is strengthening Canada's international leadership position as one of the most inclusive destinations, and this at a time when Montréal prepares to welcome the world in 2023 for WorldPride!"

– François Laberge, Director of Communications, Montréal Pride 2019

Quick facts

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. LGBTQ2 travellers, on average, vacation four to six times a year, versus one to two for other travellers, spend 33% more, and are known to return to places where they had good experiences.

Canada already has an established reputation as one of the most LGBTQ2-friendly countries in the world, and its largest cities are routinely recognized worldwide as popular LGBTQ2 destinations.

already has an established reputation as one of the most LGBTQ2-friendly countries in the world, and its largest cities are routinely recognized worldwide as popular LGBTQ2 destinations. The Canadian Experiences Fund is part of Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. It supports growth in Canada's LGBTQ2 tourism segment and will help showcase the country as an inclusive destination for LGBTQ2 tourists from Canada and abroad.

Associated links

Follow @cdntourism on social media for tourism-related news and join the conversation using #cdntourismjobs: Twitter, Instagram.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

