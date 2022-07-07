Investments in community infrastructure to improve public services and protect waters in and around the Avalon Peninsula

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's, announced more than $27 million in funding for three projects to improve public services and protect waters in St. John's, Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove, and other surrounding communities.

In St. John's, new wastewater infrastructure will improve municipal services in the Goulds area and help protect Shoal Bay and the harbour. In addition, residents of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove will have access to more reliable water infrastructure through ditching and erosion control measures along the Motion Bay Road extension.

Investing in water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is critical for the growth and health of our cities and environment. These projects will protect our waterways and help our communities continue to provide safe and reliable services for families, businesses and visitors alike.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.8 million. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $7.4 million towards these projects, while the municipalities are providing a total of over $9.8 million.

"Keeping on top of our Province's infrastructure is providing quality services to residents. So is protecting the environment. Investments like ones announced today impact critical water, wastewater and road infrastructure in two communities in St. John's South-Mount Pearl and are made possible through partnerships with those communities and the Provincial Government."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government continues to make significant investments in infrastructure in communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Partnering with our federal and municipal colleagues allows municipalities to improve the way these important services are provided. We look forward to partnering on more projects in the future."

The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"We all know how important investments in infrastructure are to municipalities. From improving roads to replacing sewer pipes, an investment in infrastructure is an investment in communities and for the people who live there. These projects will help improve services in these communities and provide employment for workers who live there."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"On behalf of St. John's City Council, I thank our federal and provincial government partners for their financial support to upgrade our wastewater services with the construction of a new sanitary trunk sewer from Kilbride to Goulds. Modern wastewater infrastructure is vital for the health and safety of our community and for the protection of the environment. I am looking forward to the completion of this project in 2023."

His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's

"The Town of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove is pleased to be partnering with the Provincial and Federal Governments to protect our watermain for our residents. Safe and clean drinking water is a priority at all levels of government. This collaboration will complete the Watermain Protection Project on Motion Bay Road Extension for the residents of the Town of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove."

His Worship Ron Doyle, Mayor of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $124 million towards 289 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 289 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across and under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $46 billion in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including more than $4.5 billion for infrastructure projects related to drinking water and wastewater.

in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including more than for infrastructure projects related to drinking water and wastewater. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Backgrounder: Investments in community infrastructure to safeguard public health and the environment in Eastern Newfoundland communities

Investments in community infrastructure to safeguard public health and the environment in Eastern Newfoundland communities

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support three infrastructure projects in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove and St. John's.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.8 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $7.4 million towards these projects, while the municipalities are providing a total of over $9.8 million.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Motion Bay Road Extension - Watermain Protection Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove Ditching and erosion control measures along Motion Bay Road Extension as well as reinstating the ground cover over the existing watermain to protect the existing water main that currently services approximately 211 households. The project aims to control storm water runoff to prevent future erosion of the ground cover and to replace the lost fill material. $92,963 $116,203 $23,241 Goulds Servicing - Phase 2 St. John's The construction of a new sanitary trunk sewer from Kilbride to Goulds. Watermain extension to divert raw sewage to the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment for processing, protecting Shoal Bay, and improving the community's access to potable water. $4,114,613 $3,085,959 $4,142,764 Goulds Servicing - Phase 3 St. John's Construction of a new sanitary forcemain from the new Goulds Sewage Pumping Station to Kilbride in St. John's. This project will divert raw sewage to the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment for processing and better protecting the Shoal Bay environment. $5,672,168 $4,254,126 $5,710,975

