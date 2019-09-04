Investment strengthens University of British Columbia's leadership in commercializing new technologies

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The University of British Columbia (UBC) has a long history of transforming research into impactful treatments, products, and services that contribute to the social and economic fabric of Canada. Through UBC's applied research, accelerator, and incubator programs, the next generation of entrepreneurial talent receives critical support needed to take its ideas to the next level.

That's why the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) announced $9,603,463 in funding to support four UBC projects that provide testing grounds to commercialize new technologies:

The School of Biomedical Engineering will receive $1,564,500 to establish Hatch Life, a health biotechnology incubator laboratory space that will provide early-stage ventures with access to mentorship and an increased capacity to conduct research.

to establish Hatch Life, a health biotechnology incubator laboratory space that will provide early-stage ventures with access to mentorship and an increased capacity to conduct research. The Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute will receive $2,950,000 to implement the Nanofabrication Initiative, a new state-of-the-art cleanroom manufacturing facility to support the development of quantum technologies.

to implement the Nanofabrication Initiative, a new state-of-the-art cleanroom manufacturing facility to support the development of quantum technologies. UBC Clean Energy Research Centre will receive $2,708,963 to demonstrate the integration of solar energy technologies into clean transportation infrastructure for charging electric vehicles.

to demonstrate the integration of solar energy technologies into clean transportation infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. UBC BioProducts Institute and the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering will receive $2,380,000 to demonstrate and commercialize syngas and renewable natural gas from forest residues and help secure the competitiveness and sustainability of pulp mills in British Columbia .

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the development of technologies that will help build a sustainable economy. By investing in applied research, accelerator, and incubation facilities at the University of British Columbia, we are supporting new knowledge and innovations that help create jobs and a stronger economy.

"Canada's prosperity depends on our ability to equip the next generation of talent with the tools it needs to develop solutions that drive our economy. Through our investments in UBC, we're making Canada a world-leading centre of innovation, and creating the jobs and technologies of the future."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"We are extremely grateful for this funding from Western Economic Diversification Canada. It will help UBC to build on its established track record in advancing industry sectors in British Columbia and Canada and in tackling important challenges that face our society. Commercializing the research discoveries made at UBC is one key way in which we the university can make meaningful social and economic impacts, and this investment provides significant support for these four projects."

- Gail Murphy, Vice-President of Research and Innovation, UBC

