TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Life, announced the closing of its purchase of the wealth assets of De Thomas Wealth Management Corp. (De Thomas). With this, IPC adds 35 advisors to their overall advisory network across the country plus an additional $2.8B in assets under administration bringing its total AUA to over $43B. The agreement for IPC to acquire De Thomas' wealth assets was announced on July 22, 2025.

The transaction reflects IPC's continued growth in the independent wealth dealer space and underscores its strategic position as a premier destination for entrepreneurial advisors in Canada. With the backing of Canada Life, IPC continues to invest in advisor technology, business platforms, and expertise. Together with IPC, advisors are enabled to build a better business by delivering a remarkable experience to their clients.

"Today's closing marks a major milestone in what has been a very exciting journey," says John Novachis, Executive Vice-President, Advisor Growth and Succession, IPC. "IPC & De Thomas share common values - a strong entrepreneurial spirit, grounded in our commitment to client-first advice."

De Thomas chose IPC for its breadth and depth of expertise and resources, which will give them the ability to continue to scale and expand their business to better serve their clients. Access to – IPC One – IPC's technology-enabled business platform for discretionary portfolio management, high-net-worth solutions for investors, and IPC's compelling approach for Advisor succession planning, were among the key consideration factors for this transaction.

"Throughout this process, we have been firmly focused on unlocking new possibilities for our advisors," says Tony De Thomasis, President and CEO of De Thomas. "IPC's business platforms and focus on client experience will provide us with the necessary resources, business capabilities and solutions to elevate our offering, deepen existing client relationships further, and forge new ones, all while preserving a culture of entrepreneurial independence."

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

About Investment Planning Counsel (IPC)

Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC) is an integrated wealth management company founded in 1996. IPC supports Advisors in delivering a distinctive client service experience by providing client-focused advice that helps Canadians live their dreams. With $40.4 billion in assets under administration as of 30 November 2025, IPC is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company.

About De Thomas Wealth Management

Founded in 1987, De Thomas Wealth Management is an independent, family-owned and operated firm with over $2.8 billion in assets under administration. With offices across Canada, they provide objective, client-focused wealth management services rooted in the values of long-term relationships, trust, and personalized care that reflect a commitment as a multigenerational business.

