To ensure the construction of this eight-storey building, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing more than $11.1 million. The SHQ is also guaranteeing the co-operative's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada, for its part, is providing just over $6.7 million through its National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

The City of Montréal is providing a base grant of more than $3.3 million, as well as additional contributions totalling nearly $25 million. The City of Montréal's base grant is repaid by the Montréal Metropolitan Community (MMC) through the social housing fund, to which 82 municipalities contribute.

It should be noted that about 50 of these units will be intended for families with several children, since the dwellings will be three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments.

"The Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne is an excellent initiative that will provide low-income families and individuals with access to a safe living environment. To ensure access to these units, our government and the City of Montréal are also providing financial support for tenants in need who will be living there, so that they will only have to spend 25% of their income on housing."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

"Everyone in Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Along with our partners, we are committed to helping the most vulnerable first. That's why our government is taking action to increase the supply of affordable housing for Montréal families through projects like the one we are supporting today."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The metropolis is facing unique housing challenges. With today's announcement, large families and individuals are being helped to ensure that everyone has a home. Our government made a commitment to increase the supply of housing and to address the backlog, and that's what we are doing. It's essential to ensure that no one is left behind."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region and Member of the National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles

"The pandemic has reminded us that nothing is more important than a home. That's why our government continues to create affordable housing that meets the needs of families here in Montréal and in Saint-Laurent. I am very pleased to see this positive result in response to a recognized need for additional affordable housing in the community."

Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent

"The City of Montréal is proud to contribute to this project, which creates a diversified and quality housing supply. The Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne's project meets the need to make the metropolitan area affordable for everyone. We made firm commitments to address the affordability crisis in the city, and we work hard to find solutions that meet the needs of all household types. In a time of housing crisis and real estate boom in the metropolitan area, action is needed, and that is what we are working on as a priority."

Valérie Plante, Mayor, City of Montréal

"As La Presse recently pointed out, Saint-Laurent is the place where the most green homes are built in Quebec. This is certainly our objective for all types of construction, including social housing. That's why I'm all the more proud to participate in the launch of the Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne in our territory. With its goal of achieving LEED Gold certification, this project sets a new standard for the development of sustainable social housing. This is a strong sign for less affluent populations that are currently having difficulty finding housing. This co-operative therefore allows us to continue not only our tradition of welcoming new families but also our passion for architectural quality and innovation."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of the Borough of Saint-Laurent

"This project, which is part of a sustainable development vision, once again demonstrates that community housing makes it possible to respond not only to household social and economic issues, but also to environmental issues. We are proud to coordinate the development of the Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne and thank the governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal for funding the project."

Edith Cyr, General Manager, Bâtir son quartier

Among the 169 tenants of this building, up to 135 could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25 % of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $2.3 million over five years will be assumed by the SHQ (90 %) and the City of Montréal (10 %). The City's share is repaid by the MMC.

over five years will be assumed by the SHQ (90 %) and the City of Montréal (10 %). The City's share is repaid by the MMC. The households will benefit from a community room and a quality green space consisting of common seating areas, children's play areas and gardens.

The building will be located near the future Bois-Franc station of the Réseau express métropolitain, in the Bois-Franc TOD area. A TOD (transit-oriented development) is a medium- to high-density real estate development, structured around a high-capacity public transit station, that enables its residents to walk to a hub of services and businesses, including public transit.

The project is aiming for LEED Gold certification. The future building will comply with the By-law concerning greenhouse gas emission disclosures and ratings of large buildings adopted by the City of Montréal in 2021.

The project will be located at the entrance of the Bois-Franc sector on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard, in the extension of the new Ernest-Anctil Street and will be adjacent to a future elementary school that will accommodate nearly 500 students.

Federal Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 million in funding, through the NHCF, to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has, as its mission, to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

