QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, today announced that $500,000 in financial assistance will be granted over the next two years to the Regional Development Network (RDN). This government assistance will be provided via the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise, and is intended to promote participation by English-language organizations in economic development in Québec's regions.

Thanks to this financial assistance, RDN will be able to help its member organizations pursue their goal of establishing fruitful partnerships with government and non-government organizations involved in regional economic development.

The Regional Development Network is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the socio-economic development of English-speaking communities in Québec. It is supported by a network of regionally-based English-language organizations, and works with governments at all levels to present organizations, their needs and the challenges they face. It also launches projects and establishes partnerships.

The Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise assists the Premier through a formal administrative structure that provides a link between government bodies and Québec's English-speaking communities. It ensures that the communities' concerns are taken into account in the policies and decisions of the provincial and federal government that may have an impact on them.

Quotes

"I am delighted to see the Regional Development Network start work in the field of economic development. It was a pleasure to meet the representatives of these community organizations from around Québec and I look forward to working with them in the future."

Marie-Ève Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development

"The Regional Development Network (RDN) has solid expertise that the government hopes to put to good use, firstly to increase the wellbeing of English-speaking Quebecers, but also to increase prosperity in the regions. Thanks to this funding, RDN will be able to support the work of regional organizations that want to play a bigger role in the economic development of their regions. This pooling of forces has become even more important in the context of the economic relaunch needed to combat the effects of the COVID epidemic."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

"The Regional Development Network for the English-Speaking communities of Quebec is very proud and excited to announce that it has received ongoing support from the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise. These funds will help RDN support its network of English-language community organizations across Québec in their socio-economic development by building bridges with municipal structures and the government of Québec. RDN looks forward to building relationships with government ministries, to gain knowledge of their programs and present the communities' needs in order to improve access to programs for the English-Speaking Communities of Quebec, thereby strengthening English-speaking Quebecers' contribution to Québec society."

Brigitte Wellens, President, Regional Development Network

