OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Assembly of First Nations has received a federal investment of $225,000 to support research on homelessness among First Nations Veterans across Ottawa.

The Assembly of First Nations will explore the unique challenges contributing to homelessness among First Nations Veterans, including factors like enfranchisement and forced migration from their communities. The research aims to identify gaps in current supports and provide recommendations on how to improve the way information about services is communicated.

The findings from this research will be shared with governments, service providers, and Indigenous partners to help develop better, more timely supports that meet the needs of First Nations Veterans experiencing homelessness.

"This research will help the Assembly of First Nations and the federal government to partner in addressing the unique challenges faced by First Nations Veterans experiencing homelessness, ensuring they receive the support and respect they deserve."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The contributions and sacrifices of Indigenous Veterans have not always received the attention they deserve. Veterans Affairs Canada recognizes the importance and impact of First Nations Veterans both in uniform and in life beyond service. This research investment will strengthen our ongoing partnership with the Assembly of First Nations and provide new means of reaching and supporting First Nations Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"First Nations veterans face unique challenges and are at increased risk of homelessness. This research will be invaluable to identifying the causes of homelessness among First Nations veterans so that we can deliver culturally safe and trauma-informed Indigenous-led housing supports."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"First Nations veterans have served in the Canadian Armed Forces with honour, yet far too many face housing insecurity and homelessness after leaving the services. This funding will support critical research that uplifts the voices of First Nations veterans, ensuring that future policies reflect their lived experiences and the need for culturally-informed, distinctions-based supports."

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Assembly of First Nations

The Assembly of First Nations is receiving $225,000 through the Capacity Building stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP).

through the Capacity Building stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP). The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research, improved data collection, and capacity building for organizations to deliver tailored services.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. As of April 2025 , the Government of Canada estimates that there are over 2,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada.

, the Government of estimates that there are over 2,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada. The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans. The federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, to prevent and reduce homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of Canada works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes.

over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, through Reaching Home: Homelessness Strategy, to prevent and reduce homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes. Through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative the federal government is investing $250 million over two years, through 2025-26 to support communities in addressing unsheltered homelessness and encampments. This funding, which is cost-matched by provincial, territorial and municipal partners, is supporting the implementation of Community Encampment Response Plans. This funding is supporting activities that include the creation of supportive housing units, the renovation of a permanent or temporary emergency shelter, and creating, increasing and enhancing outreach activities.

