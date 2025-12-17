FARNHAM, QC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Farnham residents will benefit from a new, modern, and accessible community centre where they can receive essential services and fully participate in the social life of their region, thanks to an investment of more than $2.3 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome--Missisquoi, and Ugo Tanguay, Chairman of the Board for the Centre d'action bénévole de Farnham.

Today's funding will enable the renovation of the Centre d'Arts de Farnham, transforming it into a modern and accessible community centre where the Centre d'action bénévole de Farnham will hold its activities. More specifically, the project involves renovating this underutilized and energy-inefficient building, while respecting an ecological vision that prioritizes the revitalization of existing infrastructure over urban sprawl, in order to turn it into a meeting place and service centre for all citizens. These renovations will optimize the building's energy efficiency and modernize it to better serve the needs of the local residents.

This building has long been an important cultural space for Farnham, but its current condition limited its use. Its transformation will now give it a second life as a versatile, sustainable, and accessible environment, promoting social, community, and intergenerational activities in a central and unifying location.

Quotes

"In Farnham, the Centre d'action bénévole makes a real difference in people's lives every day. Today's investment is much more than just renovations: it is a powerful gesture of support for our seniors, our families, our volunteers, and the entire social fabric of the community. By giving new life to a building that is part of local history, we are creating a modern, inclusive, and sustainable space where citizens can gather and receive essential services. These are exactly the kinds of projects that make our communities more humane, more supportive, and stronger."

Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome--Missisquoi

"We're not building a castle, but a place where people will be well served. The old building had run its course. Now, it will finally get back to work for real."

Ugo Tanguay, Chairman of the Board for the Centre d'action bénévole de Farnham

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,311,021 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Centre d'action bénévole de Farnham is contributing approximately $750,000.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades, and new construction.

Budget 2024 announced and additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

