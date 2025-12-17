LYTTON, BC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Enhanced infrastructure will improve sewer collection and wastewater treatment in Lytton after a joint investment of just over $7.5 million from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Funding will go towards upgrading the Lytton Wastewater Treatment Plant by replacing failing and damaged infrastructure which resulted from the 2021 fire. The improved plant will have a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) monitoring and management system, which will help with monitoring and controlling processes, along with a back-up power supply and treatment upgrades to improve wastewater quality before it gets discharged to the Fraser River.

While the wastewater treatment plant survived the 2021 fire, these upgrades will play a key role in supporting Lytton's recovery and future capacity needs with rebuilding.

Quotes

"Reliable wastewater treatment helps communities stay healthy. Taking action through projects like this one strengthens communities and puts resilience at the forefront. We are committed to collaborating with our partners to support initiatives that help the Village of Lytton rebuild towards a safer and cleaner future."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This investment will help Lytton rebuild as a healthier community. These upgrades will provide families with reliable wastewater services and protect water quality for years to come. By investing in resilient infrastructure, we're helping the community recover and prepare for future challenges."

The Honourable Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, The Province of British Columbia

"The Village of Lytton is thankful for these important infrastructure investments from the federal and provincial governments. Sewer system and wastewater treatment plant upgrades will help to repair and replace infrastructure damaged during the 2021 fire and help the Village to meet future community needs with rebuilding."

Denise O'Connor, Mayor, Village of Lytton

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,006,108 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $2,504,839 and the Village of Lytton is contributing $2,004,323.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 170 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $775 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $438 million.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; British Columbia, Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, 236-475-4435, [email protected]; Melissa Darou, Communications Advisor, Village of Lytton, [email protected]