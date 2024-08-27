Investing in Zero-Emission Public Transit in Sarnia

SARNIA, ON, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Sarnia Transit will purchase three zero-emission buses and install three new charging stations after a combined investment of almost $6M from the Government of Canada and the City of Sarnia.

This investment will allow Sarnia Transit's to expand its fixed-route and on-demand services to better serve all areas of the city including rural areas with limited service. This expansion will also allow Sarnia Transit's Care-A-Van service to better serve seniors and people with special needs, helping them get around their community.

"I am pleased this investment will support the City of Sarnia update their transit infrastructure and expand their fleet with eco-friendly vehicles. Investments in Sarnia Transit will help make the service more reliable and connected. Investments like this demonstrates a commitment to communities across Canada to help keep them moving and connected."

Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We can't thank the Government of Canada enough for this generous support, it will make a tremendous difference on the ground as we work to modernize our transit fleet, while maintaining delivery of accessible, convenient transit service to our residents."

Michelle Carter, Transit Manager

The federal government is investing $4,880,000 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the City of Sarnia is contributing $1,220,000 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the City of is contributing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on . The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

