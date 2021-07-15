CLARE, NS, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted small and rural communities across Nova Scotia. That's why it's continuing to make strategic investments in infrastructure that meet the unique and specific needs of these communities across the province.

Together, federal, provincial, and local governments are taking decisive action to support families, businesses, and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done as Canada begins to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage; Yvon LeBlanc, Deputy Warden of the Municipality of Clare, and Allister Surette, President and Vice Chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne, announced funding for the construction of a new running track at the Université Sainte-Anne campus.

The project will see the construction of a new rubberized surface running track that includes a regulation size soccer field, complete with artificial turf, at the center of the track. The new track and soccer field will provide student athletes and members of the community with more opportunities to train and stay active on higher quality and safer recreational infrastructure.

The Government of Canada is investing $1.2 million through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program, while the Government of Nova Scotia and is providing $1 million. The Municipality of Clare and Université Sainte-Anne are both contributing $400,000.

Quotes

"Investments in public infrastructure are crucial to keeping our rural and small communities here in Nova Scotia healthy, strong, and vibrant. Today's investment in a new running track and soccer field will give students at Université Sainte-Anne and community members another safe resource to exercise and spend quality time with one another. Investing in infrastructure is a top priority for our government – and we will keep supporting projects like these as we begin to recover and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"This important investment will become an integral part of the recreational facilities of not only the university, but also the Municipality of Clare and surrounding areas. We will continue to invest in sports and recreation infrastructure that helps keep Nova Scotian communities healthy, strong, and vibrant."

The Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

"The Municipality of Clare is committed to building healthy community partnerships to enhance the amenities and services available to its residents. This track and field facility is a wonderful example of collaboration between the federal, provincial and municipal governments, as well as Université Sainte-Anne, that helps make Clare a great place to study, invest, play and live."

Yvon LeBlanc, Deputy Warden of the Municipality of Clare

"Université Sainte-Anne is looking forward to collaborating with local, provincial and national organizations on a variety of activities, including the hosting of sports and cultural events. A facility such as this will enhance student life as well as contribute to the long-term health and prosperity of our community."

Allister Surette, President and Vice-Chancellor, Université Sainte-Anne

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $914 million in 279 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 279 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

