DIGBY, NS, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted small and rural communities across Nova Scotia. That's why it's continuing to make strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of these communities across the province.

Together, federal, provincial, and local governments are taking decisive action to support families, businesses, and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done as Canada begins to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia; and Warden Linda Gregory of the Municipality of the District of Digby, announced funding for upgrades to the Digby Wharf.

The project will upgrade the Digby Harbour Wharf by placing floating docks along the Spur Wharf and End Ell, installing wave attenuators to protect against incoming waves, and creating a new and more accessible entrance to the wharf. These improvements will create additional space for boats to dock and generally improve worker safety.

The Government of Canada is investing $1.2 million dollars through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program, while the Government of Nova Scotia and is providing $1 million dollars. The Digby Harbour Port Authority is also contributing $500,000 dollars.

Quotes

"Investments in public infrastructure are crucial to keeping our communities healthy, strong, and vibrant. Today's investments in the Digby Wharf will ensure marine workers have a safe and modern space to work in, each and every day. Our government will continue to support projects like this here in Nova Scotia and across Canada, because we know that when our communities thrive - we all benefit."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The provincial government supports municipalities and the infrastructure that is important to them to ensure healthy, safe and vibrant communities," said Premier Iain Rankin. "This investment in the Port of Digby will benefit many including fishing and aquaculture fleets, service providers, the marine tourism sector, and recreational boaters."

The Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia

"With $85 million in seafood landing annually in Digby, the port is a critical piece of infrastructure. The project at the Digby Wharf will significantly increase the capacity of the facility with safe, efficient berthage and additional floating docks for the robust scallop, lobster, and aquaculture fisheries based out of the port."

Warden Linda Gregory of the Municipality of the District of Digby

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $914 million in 279 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 279 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

[email protected]; Krista Higdon, Communications Advisor, Department of Municipal Affairs, 902-220-6619, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

