Investing in the future with training and upskilling: "Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers" for 2023 are announced

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Forward-thinking employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area are investing in the future by training their employees and investing in upskilling – that's the message from this year's Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., which organizes the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition. The Hamilton-Niagara winners were announced in a special magazine published by the Hamilton Spectator.

"The Hamilton-Niagara area is flanked by renowned post-secondary institutions," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "These provide a steady stream of trained staff to local employers, who build on their academic training by investing in upskilling and career development."

"Progressive employers invest in professional development, so it's no surprise given the range industries in the region, many of which require constant upskilling," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "The employers chosen this year have distinguished themselves by their commitment to ongoing development and long-term career advancement, which helps attract and retain talented employees."

Additional hallmarks of this year's winners include: investment in health and wellness initiatives, programs to support long-term savings, and significant engagement with local communities and charitable organizations, including opportunities for employee involvement.

Notable initiatives singled out by the editors this year include:

FirstOntario Credit Union operates an employee volunteer committee (called Blue Wave) that focuses its charitable efforts on student nutrition and food support, affordable housing and homeless awareness, and financial literacy -- the organization does not cap paid time off to volunteer and matches employee generosity, donating $1,000 for every 288 hours volunteered.





for every 288 hours volunteered. ArcelorMittal Dofasco supports long-term personal and professional development with generous tuition subsidies for courses whether or not related to an employees' current position (to a $24,000 lifetime maximum), and offers academic scholarships for employees' children to pursue post-secondary education (to $2,500 per child).





lifetime maximum), and offers academic scholarships for employees' children to pursue post-secondary education (to per child). Durward Jones Barkwell & Company LLP manages a peer-to-peer recognition program, awarding $100 gift cards each month to employees who demonstrate the firm's core values -- recently, the firm launched a new award category (called 'Made My Day!') to recognize staff who make a point to brighten their colleagues' day.





& Company LLP manages a peer-to-peer recognition program, awarding gift cards each month to employees who demonstrate the firm's core values -- recently, the firm launched a new award category (called 'Made My Day!') to recognize staff who make a point to brighten their colleagues' day. Wolseley Canada Inc. provides emergency support grants for employees in need through a recently created Family Fund, with grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 .





to . Niagara Health offers a program ('Be Well') that includes wellness support and education – one such initiative saw massage chairs for employees installed on quiet floors at each of its five sites, a dedicated wellness nurse who provides support and counselling on issues including mental health, mindfulness and life coaching, and opportunities for staff to hear from local specialists on a variety of health-related topics.

Published annually since 2008, Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Hamilton-Niagara area and employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 30th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

The full list of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers for 2023 was announced in a special magazine published online in the Hamilton Spectator this morning and tomorrow in print. Detailed reasons for selection with additional stories and photos were released simultaneously on the competition homepage.

