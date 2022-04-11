REGINA, SK, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Farmers across the country are experiencing the impacts of climate change like floods and droughts, and have been on the front lines of the fight against climate change. That's why a focus of Budget 2022 is investing in sustainable agriculture to support that fight.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion highlighted key measures included in Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, in particular the addition of almost $470 million to expand the On-Farm Climate Action Fund.

The Fund's objective is to support farmers in adopting beneficial management practices such as nitrogen management, cover cropping, and rotational grazing practices. These practices provide several environmental benefits such as helping to store carbon, reducing greenhouse gases, and improving biodiversity and soil health.

In February, twelve recipient organizations were selected to allocate funding to help farmers adopt and implement these practices. One of these organizations is the Canola Council of Canada, which will invest $22 million to work with farmers across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta to increase canola yields while reducing nitrous oxide emissions.

Budget 2022 proposes targeted and responsible investments to give Canadian farmers the support they need to continue to lead the adoption of climate-friendly practices. This is part of our plan to make life more affordable, create jobs and prosperity today, grow the middle class, and build a stronger economic future for everyone.

Quotes

"The measures proposed in Budget 2022 show how our Government is committed to a cleaner. greener economy, to create more jobs and a more prosperous future for the next generation. By working closely with key agricultural organizations, we will be able to deliver real results for Canadian farmers and for all those in the agricultural sector. By investing in technology, research, and programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we are paving a clear path forward for communities coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick Facts

Budget 2022 proposes to provide $469.5 million over six years, with $0.5 million in remaining amortization, starting in 2022-23, to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to expand the Agricultural Climate Solutions program's On-Farm Climate Action Fund.

over six years, with in remaining amortization, starting in 2022-23, to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to expand the Agricultural Climate Solutions program's On-Farm Climate Action Fund. Budget 2022 proposes to provide a further $329.4 million over six years, starting in 2022-23, with $0.6 million in remaining amortization, to triple the size of the Agricultural Clean Technology Program.

over six years, starting in 2022-23, with in remaining amortization, to triple the size of the Agricultural Clean Technology Program. Budget 2022 proposes $150 million for a resilient agricultural landscape program to support carbon sequestration, adaptation, and support other environmental co-benefits, to be discussed with provinces and territories.

for a resilient agricultural landscape program to support carbon sequestration, adaptation, and support other environmental co-benefits, to be discussed with provinces and territories. Budget 2022 proposes to provide $100 million over six years, starting in 2022-23, to the federal granting councils to support post-secondary research in developing technologies and crop varieties that will allow for net-zero emission agriculture.

