SHERBROOKE, NS, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's will have access to a new transportation service following an investment of $234,548 from the federal and provincial governments.

This funding is supporting the establishment of SMART-GO: St. Mary's Association for Rural Transit, a bookable transit system that will provide a dependable and low-cost transportation option for those in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's.

Quotes

"Public transit is an invaluable tool in helping people get around their communities easily and conveniently. SMART-GO will do just that for the residents of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's, and I'm incredibly proud that our government could support it.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Everyone deserves access to transportation so they can get to medical appointments, work, see family and friends and do everyday activities that improve our quality of life. In our rural communities there are often less options for transportation and that's why I'm proud to support SMART-GO as they will make a huge difference in Guysborough County."

The Honourable Kim Masland, Nova Scotia Minister of Public Works

"SMART-GO is thrilled and incredibly grateful to receive government funding, which allows us to bring our much-needed transportation service to the St. Mary's community. By providing accessible and convenient door-to-door transit, we aim to enrich the lives of our residents, ensuring they remain connected to essential services and fostering a deeper sense of unity within our community. This invaluable support from the government will empower us to make a positive difference in the daily lives of those who call St. Mary's home, and for that, we extend our heartfelt thanks."

Heather Kreffer, Executive Director, SMART-GO

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $187,638 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the provincial government is contributing $46,910 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the provincial government is contributing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

. The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

