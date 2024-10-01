BRIDGETOWN, NS, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents in Annapolis and western Kings counties will have increased access to a bookable transportation service after an investment of more than $270,000 from the federal and provincial governments.

The Trans County Transportation Society is using the investment to add three accessible vehicles to their fleet.

"Access to public transit is as important in rural communities as it is in big cities. I'm happy to see our Government invest in rural transit options that will matter for residents across the Annapolis Valley."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Many Nova Scotians rely on public and community transportation to get them where they need to go. There are often less transportation options in our rural communities and that's why supporting our community transit operators is so important. I'm proud to support the Trans County Transportation Society to grow their fleet, help more Nova Scotians, and provide accessible transportation to the Annapolis Valley."

The Honourable Kim Masland, Nova Scotian Minister of Public Works

"We sincerely thank the federal and provincial governments for their generous capital investment in Trans County Transportation Society. This support allows us to expand our fleet of accessible vehicles, improving transportation options and enhancing the independence and well-being of residents in Annapolis and western Kings counties."

Nicole Hackenschmidt, Executive Director, Trans County Transportation Society

The federal government is investing $222,010 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the provincial government is contributing up to $55,503 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the provincial government is contributing up to . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on . The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

