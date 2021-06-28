CAPE BRETON, NS, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Public transit is at the heart of an inclusive recovery, and we must prioritize measures that will build the public transit systems Canada needs now, and in the future. Investing in public transit supports Canadians through the pandemic, positions Canada for recovery by creating good jobs and supporting Canadian companies, and transforms our society for a cleaner, better future.

That is why, together, the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso; the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier, on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Energy and Mines; and Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, announced joint funding for the planning of the construction of an electric bus maintenance facility and a community transit hub in Cape Breton.

The Government of Canada is investing $360,000 in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is providing $299,970, and Cape Breton Regional Municipality is contributing $240,030.

The project involves improvements to Cape Breton's public transit services, which will result in a faster and more reliable public transit experience. The planning phase will include a study to optimize transit routes and plans to support the construction of an electric bus maintenance facility and community transit hub. It also includes site access design, site concept design, community consultation and terminal concept design.

Once completed, the project will result in increasing the capacity of Cape Breton's public transit system, better access to public transit, and improved access to clean energy transportation.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Nova Scotia to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Safe and reliable public transit systems contribute to making Canadian communities good places to live, work, and raise families, which is why we are investing $360,000 to improve Cape Breton's public transit system. Together with partners, we will continue to support public transit infrastructure across the country so that people can get where they need to go in faster, safer and cleaner ways. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern and energy efficient public transit systems are essential for building the sustainable communities of tomorrow. Improving public transit services for Cape Breton residents helps them get where they need to go, quickly and safely, by providing equitable access to essential services, jobs, and education. The investments announced today for phase one of the electric bus maintenance facility and a community transit hub will benefit Cape Breton residents, and visitors, for years to come."

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"Transitioning to electric transit can help us address one of the leading sources of carbon emissions. We are committed to advancing our climate change goals, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions and cutting overall emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030."

The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Childhood Development, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter

"Partnerships with the federal and provincial governments are important as we continue to build and improve our public transit system. Our first steps toward electric buses for Cape Breton Transit will come after a thorough planning process to examine all of the logistics. We look forward to the results of the studies and the exciting opportunities ahead."

Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality

"The conversion to electric buses requires significant route planning centered around a maintenance facility and transit hub. There are many considerations involved in a successful pilot project and this funding will help us plan the next steps forward."

Wayne MacDonald, Director of Engineering and Public Works, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Since 2015, the government has spent over $13 billion in more than 1,300 public transit projects across Canada . These investments have helped build more than 240 km of new public transit subway and light rail line, purchase over 300 electric buses, and create almost 500 km of active transportation trails, bike and pedestrian lanes and recreational paths.

in more than 1,300 public transit projects across . These investments have helped build more than 240 km of new public transit subway and light rail line, purchase over 300 electric buses, and create almost 500 km of active transportation trails, bike and pedestrian lanes and recreational paths. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is already investing $28.7 billion to support public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

plan, the Government of is already investing to support public transit projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On February 10, 2021 the Government of Canada announced a plan for $14.9 billion in new public transit funding over eight years, including $2.5 billion over 5 years starting this year as well as a portion of the $3 billion in ongoing annual transit funding beginning in 2026-27 to expand transit systems in large urban centres by enabling key, high-readiness major transit projects to advance. It will do this by supporting transit projects entering the construction phase in the near-future, and also helping to plan major transit projects that will be constructed down the road.

the Government of announced a plan for in new public transit funding over eight years, including over 5 years starting this year as well as a portion of the in ongoing annual transit funding beginning in 2026-27 to expand transit systems in large urban centres by enabling key, high-readiness major transit projects to advance. It will do this by supporting transit projects entering the construction phase in the near-future, and also helping to plan major transit projects that will be constructed down the road. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. Across Nova Scotia , the Government of Canada has invested over $910 million in more than 275 infrastructure projects.

