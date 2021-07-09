Investing in Moncton infrastructure to create jobs and improve safety for residents

MONCTON, NB, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada and the City of Moncton. Investments in local infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton, announced joint funding for nine projects to improve public infrastructure in Moncton.

City Hall, the Coliseum, the Assumption Fire Station and the St. George Street Fire Station will see improvements to ensure they remain in good condition and Codiac Transpo will install a back up generator to prevent service disruptions to its operations.

Additionally, Elmwood Drive will be rebuilt to reduce the risk of flooding. The city will also improve sewer infrastructure in various locations to provide reliable service to residents and repair sidewalks to ensure pedestrians have access to safe spaces to walk around the community.

These projects will create good local jobs while extending the useful life of these important pieces of Moncton infrastructure.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.3 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada program. The City of Moncton is contributing more than $1.3 million to these projects.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. Today's investments will create good local jobs in addition to helping provide Moncton residents with safe and reliable infrastructure. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Sustaining and making improvements to infrastructure is critical for a City like Moncton that continues to grow. With increased demand on our infrastructure and with a growing population, these strategic investments allow us to protect our infrastructure assets for a safe and reliable City while also building for the future."

Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $569 million in 321 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 321 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Related product

Backgrounder

Investing in Moncton infrastructure to create jobs and improve safety for residents

Joint federal and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support nine projects in Moncton, New Brunswick.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.3 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream(CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada program. The City of Moncton is contributing more than $1.3 million to these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Municipal Funding Assumption Fire Station Roof - Moncton Replacement of the roofing system, as the current roof has exceeded its expected useful life and a new roof will ensure greater safety and protection. $200,000 $50,000 City Hall Elevator - Moncton Full elevator upgrade, including controls and fire service connection. Contract will allow for one elevator to remain active for the length of the project. $240,000 $60,000 Codiac Transpo Generator A back-up power generator will ensure no service disruptions during inclement weather and will allow for repair, fuel access and other bus requirements in the event of an emergency. $360,000 $90,000 Coliseum Electrical Upgrades Completion of electrical life safety work in the Coliseum and Arena complex (areas A, B and C) including replacement of three lighting panels, improving a circuit breaker unit and consolidating two existing main switch gear units into one new switch gear unit. $403,200 $100,800 Elmwood South Reconstruction and Retention - Moncton Street reconstruction of a section of Elmwood Drive and the installation of a storm sewer basin will reduce the risk of flooding in the neighbourhood. $940,000 $235,000 Moncton - City Hall Roof Replacement Full replacement of the City Hall roof to provide improved safety and protection. $200,000 $50,000 St. George Street Fire Station HVAC - Moncton Replacement of the HVAC system in a municipal fire station to provide a more reliable system and to lower repair costs. $200,000 $50,000 Various Sewer Improvements - Moncton Replacement of road infrastructure, water and sanitary sewer systems in addition to the installation of storm sewer relief system to reduce the risk of flooding in the area. $2,240,000 $560,000 Various Sidewalk Repair - Moncton Construction of sidewalk and subdivision connections to provide year round access to pedestrian facilities and active transportation infrastructure throughout the community. $600,000 $150,000

Associated links

