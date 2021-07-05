BRIDGEWATER, NS, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter; His Worship David Mitchell, Mayor of the Town of Bridgewater; and Martin Bell, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg, announced funding for energy efficiency upgrades at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre.

This project will support upgrades to the lighting and heating systems as well as improvements to ice plant operations and pool facilities. Solar energy equipment will also be added to the facility. These upgrades will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce operating costs, and allow arena operations to continue year-round. The savings on energy costs will allow the centre to redirect funding to community services and programming.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $738,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $615,000, while the Lunenburg County Multi Purpose Centre Corporation is contributing more than $492,000.

Quotes

"We are on our way out of this pandemic. Over 75% of eligible Canadians have received their first vaccine, and Nova Scotia has reopened its borders to the rest of Canada. Now is the time to plan for a healthier, more livable, more sustainable future―and to put our plans in action. Our investment in the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre will create good jobs and, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower energy costs for the centre. That means more savings to invest in the great services they provide to our community."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Improving energy efficiency for community facilities advances our goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helps achieve energy savings for taxpayers and promotes options for a healthier lifestyle."

The Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter

"I'm very pleased at today's announcement that our provincial and federal partners will join the municipal partners of the LCLC to invest in these important upgrades. The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at our facilities is important to this council, and this investment is integral to that work."

Her Worship Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, Mayor, Municipality of the District of Lunenburg

"This is another example of a project in partnership, municipally, provincially and federally that will help reduce our carbon footprint as well as our energy costs. The Town of Bridgewater is thrilled to participate as a partner in the LCLC in this."

His Worship David Mitchell, Mayor, Town of Bridgewater

"We are incredibly grateful to the federal and provincial governments for this funding. The upgrades it will facilitate are going to help us to decrease our energy use and greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time increasing the user experience in the facility."

Kent Walsh, General Manager, Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $920 million in 286 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 286 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

