Statement - Canada hosts first-ever Men's FIFA World Cup™ match on home soil: Statement by Secretary of State van Koeverden

Fans from coast to coast to coast are uniting to celebrate another landmark moment for sport in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, made the following statement:

"Canada has once again made history and Canadians from coast to coast to coast are part of it.

For the first time, a men's FIFA World Cup™ match will be played on Canadian soil. It's a generational moment for soccer in Canada, one that generations of players, coaches, volunteers and fans have helped make possible. Today, communities across the country are celebrating as the world's game takes centre stage right here at home.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the largest tournament in the competition's history, the first to be hosted by three countries, and the largest single sporting event in the world. Canada, Mexico and the United States are coming together to deliver and demonstrate what's possible when countries unite and rally around a shared goal.

In Canada, hosting the world means making sure this moment belongs to the whole country. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be more than 13 matches in Toronto and Vancouver. It will boost tourism, support local businesses and jobs, strengthen infrastructure and create global opportunities to celebrate Canada on the world stage.

Most importantly, it will be felt by Canadians, wherever they live in Canada. The Government of Canada is making it possible for more than 330 communities to take part in celebrations connected to the tournament, in addition to supporting the Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026 program, a first-of-its-kind FIFA initiative that brings the FIFA World Cup experience to communities. Beyond that, the federal government has committed to building new community soccer pitches across the country, along with investments in a future national training centre. These efforts will help more young people play the game and strengthen the pathway from playgrounds to podiums.

To all teams, fans and visitors: welcome. Canada is honoured to share this moment with you and ready to host the world with openness, respect, hospitality and pride.

To Canadians: this tournament reflects the country we know, shaped by many stories and many backgrounds. Throughout the tournament, we may cheer for different teams, but when Canada takes the field, we come together.

To Canada's Men's National Team: you have already inspired a generation and shown the world that Canada belongs on this stage. This is your moment. You carry the maple leaf with the hopes, pride and support of an entire country behind you. Eleven players are on the pitch, and millions more are standing with you.

At its best, sport is about more than the final score. It brings people together and reminds us of what we share and what we can achieve together. As Canada welcomes the world and plays on home soil, we carry that spirit forward, proud of this moment, proud of our team, and proud of the country behind them.

Good luck! Go Canada Go!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]