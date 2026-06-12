Government of Canada supports the 37th Francos de Montréal

Les Francos de Montréal receive support from the Government of Canada.

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Francophonie is a pillar of our collective heritage and our national identity. Les Francos de Montréal, a truly iconic event in the world of French-language music and song, help promote the French language and contribute to our country's cultural vitality.

Today, Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Thérèse-De Blainville), announced $262,500 in funding for the 2026 Francos de Montréal. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will enable Les Francos to offer a diverse lineup that celebrates the Francophonie in Canada and beyond, while showcasing both renowned and emerging artists.

Quotes

"Once again, we're proud to support Les Francos de Montréal, a must-see event that kicks off the city's festival season. A true showcase of the richness and diversity of French-language music, Les Francos bring Montréal to life and bring together artists and audiences from all backgrounds. I hope many of you will come out to celebrate our wonderful Francophonie!"

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Les Francos de Montréal offer a diverse program and promising discoveries. This fantastic event is always highly anticipated. It contributes to the city's rich culture and to the reach of Canada's Francophone music."

-- Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Thérèse-De Blainville)

"Les Francos are above all an invitation to discovery. With most of the shows being offered free of charge in downtown Montréal, they introduce audiences to unexpected encounters with artists from near and far. For the 37th edition, the program takes us on a journey from Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean to Mashteuiatsh, with stops in the Caribbean and the Congo, while celebrating the vitality of an ever-evolving Francophone scene. Les Francos remain a rare space where this music can be heard, shared and celebrated on a grand scale."

--Maurin Auxéméry, Programming Director, Les Francos de Montréal

Quick Facts

The 37th Francos de Montréal will take place from June 12 to 20, 2026. The festival will present more than 150 concerts, free outdoor events and paid indoor events, in the Quartier des Spectacles.

The seven free headliner events at the Place des Festivals include a tribute to Jean Leloup and the 30th anniversary of the release of his album Le Dôme: Pour la suite du Dôme, featuring Lou-Adriane Cassidy, Thierry Larose, Safia Nolin, Klô Pelgag, Rau_Ze, Les Louanges, We Are Wolves and Zach Zoya, presented by ICI Musique.

The festival adopted a sustainable development policy in 2024. In line with the sustainable development criteria set by various public bodies, in recent years, Les Francos have been pursuing a structured approach to environmentally responsible events.

Associated Links

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Les Francos de Montréal

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]