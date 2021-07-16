YARMOUTH, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yarmouth, and Gil Dares, Councillor for the Town of Yarmouth, announced funding to improve active transportation in the Town of Yarmouth.

The project will build four new multi-use paths totalling 2.93 kilometres and 130 metres of sidewalks to offer safe and accessible active transportation options for residents. The work will allow pedestrians and cyclists of all ages and abilities to travel along the main active transportation route within the town's downtown business core, residential area and high school district.

Once completed, the project will benefit the community by providing safe multi-use paths, encouraging a healthier lifestyle for town residents and visitors, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by reducing vehicle use.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $944,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $787,000, while the Town of Yarmouth is contributing more than $629,000.

"The new multi-use paths will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build cleaner, greener communities, but they'll also create more vibrant, livable spaces, healthier people, and good, local jobs. By investing in these active transportation routes, we're investing in the people and the community of Yarmouth."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in Yarmouth's multi-use pathways network will help the province achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and make clean transportation options the easy and healthy choice for residents."

The Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yarmouth, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter

"This project touches on so many high points. The trail will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and it is a vital piece of infrastructure that will connect one end of the Town to the other. And for me, most importantly, it provides a space that can be used for all residents including walkers, runners, those in wheelchairs and scooters, cyclists and more. It encourages folks to get out in the fresh air ― moving has health benefits and is important to our community."

Her Worship Pam Mood, Mayor, Town of Yarmouth

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $928 million in 289 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 289 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

