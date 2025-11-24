SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - In order to extend the lifespan of existing facilities and improve the efficiency and reliability of the Saint-Hyacinthe wastewater treatment plant, the Governments of Canada and Quebec have increased their planned funding, which has risen from $12,600,000 to $24,926,551 for each order of government, bringing the total investment in the project to $49,853,102.

This was announced by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure; Geneviève Guilbault, Minister of Municipal Affairs; and André Beauregard, Mayor of Saint-Hyacinthe.

The modernization of the primary clarifier mechanics and the renovation of the main building's roof will prevent service interruptions and ensure continuity of operations. The integration of new health and safety measures will enhance staff protection, while the upgrade of automation systems will provide better process control.

These interventions are primarily aimed at ensuring the performance and reliability of a facility that is essential to the daily lives of Maskoutaines and Maskoutains.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that ensure the longevity and performance of our public infrastructure. The work being carried out will modernize essential facilities, enhance worker safety, and make operations more efficient and sustainable. These investments demonstrate our commitment to supporting strong, resilient communities that are ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"When a water infrastructure reaches a stage where modernization is necessary, our government is there to help. We are investing $24.9 million to support the City in this essential project. The wastewater treatment plant is a service that Maskoutains use every day without realizing it, and it must remain reliable at all times. The assistance announced by our government will ensure the quality of service and give the City the means to meet the needs of its residents for years to come."

Geneviève Guilbault, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"We have succeeded in doubling the financial assistance from $25.2 million to $49.8 million. This amount will enable the City to cope with the explosion in costs since the initial analysis of the project in 2019. It was essential to find a solution to prevent these cost overruns from being passed on entirely to Maskoutains through their tax bills. This additional assistance is therefore excellent news for Saint-Hyacinthe. It is also a significant gain for the Yamaska River, as the planned upgrades will significantly reduce the amount of wastewater discharged, thereby improving its environmental condition."

Chantal Soucy, Member of National Assembly for Saint-Hyacinthe

"What wonderful news for the entire Maskoutain community! This is a pivotal step for the preservation of our environment and the development of our city. Bringing our wastewater treatment plant up to standard must be considered a collective project. I am delighted to see that our two levels of government have heard our needs and responded to the call."

André Beauregard, Mayor of Saint-Hyacinthe

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $24,926,551 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec investing $24,926,551 and the City of Saint-Hyacinthe is contributing $12,436,277.

For the Green Infrastructure Stream--substream 3 Environmental Quality, managed by the ministère des Affaires municipals et de l'Habitation du Québec (MAMH)--there are 231 projects that have received financial assistance totaling $303.293 million from the federal government and $303.293 million from Quebec. The Green Infrastructure Stream involves two other substreams under the authority of the ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, namely climate change mitigation and adaptation, and disaster resilience and mitigation.

The funds invested under the Quebec government's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) come from the Plan québécois des infrastructures, which provides for investments of $164 billion between 2025 and 2035, including nearly $7 billion in municipal infrastructure, under the responsibility of the MAMH.

