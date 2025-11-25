AMHERST, NS, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Amherst is one step closer to offering transit services after an investment of $50,000 from the federal government for a transit feasibility study.

The study will examine community transit needs, potential route designs and stop locations, fare management, and proposed implementation strategies to establish a transit system specific to the Town of Amherst.

The federal government is investing in improved access to efficient and reliable public transit which contributes to healthy, vibrant communities.

Quotes

"Communities like Amherst thrive when everyone has access to affordable public transportation. This study will ensure that future public transit in Amherst is designed to meet the needs of community members."

Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester

"One of Amherst Town Council's strategic initiatives is to explore the feasibility of a transit system. Thanks to this $50,000 investment from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, we're able to fully fund a study that will guide us toward the best approach for this potentially transformative project. A local transit system would provide safe, reliable, and inclusive transportation options, helping reduce barriers and improve equity -- two key priorities for Council. We are deeply appreciative of this important federal support and excited for the opportunities it creates for Amherst's future."

His Worship Rob Small, Mayor of the Town of Amherst

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $50,000 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, the RTSF fund fixed infrastructure that improve access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

