Investing across Alberta to build safe and strong communities

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $276 million to Alberta this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Alberta to thrive.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs. The Government of Alberta administers the CCBF on behalf of the Government of Canada to provide the flexibility needed to respond strategically to the current and future infrastructure needs of Alberta municipalities.

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. With more than $276 million for Alberta through the Canada Community-Building Fund, we are providing local governments with the stable, predictable funding they need to invest in infrastructure that makes housing possible — from transit and water systems to local roads and bridges. These investments will help communities grow, support more homes, and create good jobs for Albertans."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Alberta communities rely on predictable funding for projects that support economic development, sustain and enable housing, and create vibrant and resilient public spaces. Managing the distribution of funding through the CCBF is just one of the many ways our government is supporting the local infrastructure needs of municipalities, creating jobs and enabling long-term prosperity."

The Honourable Dan Williams, Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Funds from the CCBF will help break down barriers to increase housing supply, helping Edmonton maintain its relative affordability while ensuring neighbourhoods stay vibrant and liveable as they densify. This fund can help address growth pressures and infrastructure needs while ensuring all Edmontonians have a high quality of life as we continue to build strong communities."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments across Canada . In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments across . In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide to 3,700 communities across to support local infrastructure priorities. In 2025-26, Alberta will receive $276,195,088 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $29.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $3.1 billion in Albertan communities.

to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested across through CCBF, including more than in Albertan communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

