Investigation report: March 2019 collision with terrain near Timmins, Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its investigation report (A19O0026) into the collision with terrain of a Robinson R66 helicopter near Timmins, Ontario, in March 2019.

The TSB conducted a limited-scope, fact-gathering investigation into this occurrence to advance transportation safety through greater awareness of potential safety issues.

In this occurrence, the emergency locator transmitter (ELT) was not turned on. This report points out the importance of having a properly armed and functioning ELT. This will help reduce possible delays in the deployment of search and rescue resources, thereby increasing occupants' chance of survival.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

