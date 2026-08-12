Invesque Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U) (TSX: IVQ) (the "Company") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter and Subsequent Highlights

On July 31, 2026, the Company sold a seniors housing asset in Parker, Colorado for US$52.0 million.

On August 10, 2026, the Company sold two seniors housing assets in Pennsylvania for US$39.8 million.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30 (in thousands of U.S dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $2,699 $29,548 $5,256 $66,940 Net Income (Loss) (326) 15,947 (25) 7,004 FFO1 219 (1,491) (745) 561 AFFO2 186 418 (811) 2,633

_____________________________ 1 FFO is a measure used by management to evaluate operating performance. Please refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release for more information. 2 AFFO is a measure used by management to evaluate operating performance. Please refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release for more information.

About Invesque

Invesque was founded as a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company's current portfolio includes investments in assisted living and memory care communities, which are operated under joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners and in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, and the licensed operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release (this "Press Release") contains certain forward-looking information and/or statements ("forward-looking statements"), that reflect and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including, without limitation, the Company's plan to strategically dispose of additional assets. Forward-looking information is typically identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "expectations," "look," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters and suggest future outcomes or events. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is generally based on a number of assumptions, opinions, and estimates, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be in a position to capitalize on favorable market dynamics and dispose of certain of its portfolios in the future. While these assumptions, opinions, and estimates are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this Press Release, they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company not being in a position to dispose of certain of its portfolios in the future as a result of there being no buyers or as a result of shifting market conditions and other risks described in the Company's current annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which risks may be dependent on market factors and not entirely within the Company's control. Although management believes that it has a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ from those suggested by the forward-looking statements for various reasons. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations of the Company as of the date of this Press Release and speak only as of the date of this Press Release.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are given as of the date hereof, and not to use such forward-looking statements for anything other than the intended purpose. Further, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS"). Included in this Press Release are certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators used by the Company's management to track the Company's performance. These non-IFRS measures are FFO, and AFFO. The Company believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both the Company's management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the Financial Measures section of the MD&A available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which information is incorporated herein by reference, and the full reconciliation to which are included below.

FFO Table



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) from continuing operations for the period $(326) $15,968 $(25) $7,090 Add/(deduct):







Change in fair value of investment properties -- 7,708 -- 7,708 Property taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 -- (1,399) -- (1,399) Depreciation and amortization expense 369 368 737 737 Amortization of tenant inducements -- 60 -- 120 Change in fair value of financial instruments (97) -- (97) -- Transaction Costs 6 1,635 17 1,770 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (2) (30,323) 96 (30,323) Impairment of property, plant and equipment -- 11 -- 21 Executive severance -- 492 -- 492 Allowance for credit losses on loans and interest receivable -- 1,574 2 1,907 Change in non-controlling interest liability in respect of the above -- (2) -- (3) Loss on financial guarantee 5,000 -- 5,000 -- Adjustments for equity accounted entities (4,731) 1,914 (6,475) 2,695 FFO from continuing operations $219 $(1,486) $(745) $632 FFO from discontinued operations -- (66) -- (66) Total FFO $219 $(1,491) $(745) $561

AFFO Table



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $(839) $(9,963) $(3,815) $(9,766) Add/(deduct):







Change in non-cash working capital 253 2,346 1,956 4,828 Interest expense 239 (6,187) 308 (13,717) Change in non-controlling interest liability -- 52 -- 28 Income (loss) from joint ventures 5,541 (2,736) 7,629 (3,919) Interest paid 112 13,853 387 21,295 Interest received (340) (84) (702) (189) Amortization of lease asset -- 10 -- 20 Adjustments for equity accounted entities (4,698) 1,822 (6,410) 2,575 Deferred share incentive plan compensation -- -- -- 2 Executive severance -- 492 -- 492 Bad debt at previously disposed properties -- 671 -- 671 Property taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 -- (123) -- 246 Capital maintenance reserve (82) (198) (164) (396) AFFO $186 $418 $(811) $2,633

SOURCE Invesque Inc.

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