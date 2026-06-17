Invesque Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 20, 2026 (the "Circular") were elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting by way of a vote held without a ballot. According to proxies received by management, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Scott White 835,428,583 98.76 % 10,489,161 1.24 % Brad Benbow 835,448,639 98.76 % 10,469,105 1.24 % Adlai Chester 835,432,583 98.76 % 10,485,161 1.24 % Shaun Hawkins 778,736,290 92.06 % 67,181,454 7.94 % Gail Steinel 835,569,781 98.78 % 10,347,963 1.22 %

In addition, the Corporation reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors for the 2026 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Invesque

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating, private pay seniors housing communities, which are operated under joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners and in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, and the licensed operations.

SOURCE Invesque Inc.

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