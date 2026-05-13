Invesque Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U) and (TSX: IVQ) (the "Company") today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter and Subsequent Highlights

As previously announced, on January 23, 2026, the Company fully redeemed all of its US$27.3 million outstanding 9.75% unsecured subordinated debentures due December 30, 2027.

"Invesque continues to prioritize the strategic disposition of assets in our portfolio and is looking to take advantage of the favorable market dynamics being seen currently in the seniors housing sector in the United States for our remaining seven assets," commented Adlai Chester, Chief Executive Officer for the Company. "We recently signed a purchase and sale agreement to sell two seniors housing assets in the Northeast which should close in Q3 2026 but remains subject to standard due diligence and closing conditions. I expect that we will have meaningful updates following the second quarter."

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands of U.S dollars) 2026 2025 Revenue $2,557 $37,392 Net Income (Loss) $301 $(8,943) FFO1 $(964) $2,052 AFFO2 $(997) $2,215







About Invesque

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating, private pay seniors housing communities. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners and in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, and the licensed operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release (this "Press Release") contains certain forward-looking information and/or statements ("forward-looking statements"), that reflect and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including, without limitation, the Company's plan to strategically dispose of additional assets. Forward-looking information is typically identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "expectations," "look," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters and suggest future outcomes or events. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is generally based on a number of assumptions, opinions, and estimates, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be in a position to capitalize on favorable market dynamics and dispose of certain of its portfolios in the future. While these assumptions, opinions, and estimates are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this Press Release, they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company not being in a position to dispose of certain of its portfolios in the future as a result of there being no buyers or as a result of shifting market conditions and other risks described in the Company's current annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which risks may be dependent on market factors and not entirely within the Company's control. Although management believes that it has a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ from those suggested by the forward-looking statements for various reasons. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations of the Company as of the date of this Press Release and speak only as of the date of this Press Release.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are given as of the date hereof, and not to use such forward-looking statements for anything other than the intended purpose. Further, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

__________________ 1 FFO is a measure used by management to evaluate operating performance. Please refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release for more information. 2 AFFO is a measure used by management to evaluate operating performance. Please refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release for more information.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS"). Included in this Press Release are certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators used by the Company's management to track the Company's performance. These non-IFRS measures are FFO, and AFFO. The Company believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both the Company's management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the Financial Measures section of the MD&A available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which information is incorporated herein by reference, and the full reconciliation to which are included below.

FFO Table



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands of U.S dollars) 2026 2025 Net income (loss) from continuing operations for the period $ 301 $ (8,878) Add/(deduct):



Change in fair value of investment properties -- 5,527 Property taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 -- 3,359 Depreciation and amortization expense 368 368 Amortization of tenant inducements -- 60 Change in fair value of financial instruments -- 424 Transaction costs 11 135 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 98 -- Impairment of property, plant and equipment -- 10 Allowance for credit losses on loans and interest receivable 2 333 Change in non-controlling interest liability in respect of the above -- (1) Adjustments for equity accounted entities (1,744) 781 FFO from continuing operations $ (964) $ 2,118 FFO from discontinued operations -- (66) FFO $ (964) $ 2,052

AFFO Table



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands of U.S dollars) 2026 2025 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,976) $ 197 Add/(deduct):



Change in non-cash working capital 1,703 2,482 Interest expense 69 (7,530) Change in non-controlling interest liability -- (24) Income (loss) from joint ventures 2,088 (1,183) Interest paid 275 7,442 Interest received (362) (105) Amortization of lease asset -- 10 Adjustments for equity accounted entities (1,712) 753 Deferred share incentive plan compensation -- 2 Property taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 -- 369 Capital maintenance reserve (82) (198) AFFO $ (997) $ 2,215

SOURCE Invesque Inc.

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