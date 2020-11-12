Invesco Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

Invesco Ltd. is a leading global independent investment management firm with offices in 25 countries. This week the firm proudly welcomes ESGC to their growing family of global ESG products -- which now includes 10 sustainability focused ETFs in the Americas, more than half with track records of over 15 years. Invesco is highly committed to providing further enhancements to ESG capabilities, not only in the growing suite of passive ESG products, but through a commitment to incorporating important sustainability and governance issues in its active strategies. Invesco Ltd. managed $1.2 trillion (USD) in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2020. For more information please visit www.invesco.ca.