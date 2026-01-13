TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Ltd. ("Invesco"), Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco Canada") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the management agreements relating to its Canadian fund business to CI Investments Inc., operating as CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"). Under the terms of the agreement and subject to the receipt of all necessary consents and approvals, CI GAM will become the manager and portfolio manager of the Invesco Canada family of retail mutual funds and exchange traded funds (collectively, the "Funds") and CI GAM will enter into a long-term arrangement with certain Invesco affiliates to continue to provide sub-advisory services in respect of certain Funds (the "Transaction").

The Transaction will result in CI GAM becoming the manager, portfolio manager and trustee, as applicable, of the Group A Funds and Group B Funds listed below following closing of the Transaction, while Invesco affiliates will continue to act as sub-adviser for the Group B Funds listed below:

Group A Funds

Canadian Equities

Invesco Canadian Class

Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Class Invesco Canadian Fund

Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Fund Invesco Canadian Plus Dividend Class

Invesco Select Balanced Fund Invesco Diversified Yield Class

Invesco Select Canadian Equity Fund Invesco Income Growth Fund











Canadian Contracted ETFs

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF

Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD)

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF

Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF







Group B Funds

Fundamental Equities

Invesco American Franchise Class

Invesco Global Balanced Class Invesco American Franchise Fund

Invesco Global Balanced Fund Invesco Canadian Premier Balanced Class

Invesco Global Companies Fund Invesco Canadian Premier Balanced Fund

Invesco Global Diversified Income Fund Invesco Developing Markets Class

Invesco Global Dividend Class Invesco Developing Markets Fund

Invesco Global Opportunities Class Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Class

Invesco Global Real Estate Fund Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Fund

Invesco Global Select Equity Class Invesco European Equity Class

Invesco Global Select Equity Fund Invesco European Equity Fund

Invesco Main Street U.S. Small Cap Class Invesco EQV International Equity Class

Invesco International Growth Class Invesco EQV International Equity Fund

Invesco International Growth Fund







Fundamental Fixed Income

Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund

Invesco Floating Rate Income Fund Invesco Canada Money Market Fund

Invesco Global Bond Fund Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

Invesco Unconstrained Bond Fund Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Fund











Solutions

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF Fund

Invesco Growth Portfolio Invesco Balanced ETF Portfolio

Invesco Growth Portfolio Class Invesco Balanced Growth Portfolio

Invesco Managed Futures Fund Invesco Balanced Growth Portfolio Class

Invesco Maximum Growth Portfolio Invesco Balanced Income Portfolio

Invesco Maximum Growth Portfolio Class Invesco Balanced Income Portfolio Class

Invesco Monthly Income ETF Portfolio Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF Class

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund Invesco Conservative ETF Portfolio

Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF Class Invesco Diversified Income Portfolio

Invesco RAFI Global+ ETF Fund Invesco Diversified Income Portfolio Class

Invesco RAFI U.S. ETF Fund Invesco Global Balanced ESG ETF Fund

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Fund Invesco Global Dividend ESG ETF Fund

Invesco Strategic Yield Fund Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund

Invesco Growth ETF Portfolio







Canadian Contracted ETFs

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF

Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Invesco Global Bond ETF

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF







The Transaction is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals as well as satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Change in manager of the Funds is subject to approval by the securityholders of the Funds (collectively, "Securityholders"). Invesco Canada has called special meetings of Securityholders of the Funds to consider the change of manager, which are expected to be held on or about March 30, 2026. An information circular describing the change of manager will be mailed to Securityholders in advance of the special meeting. Should any such Fund not obtain the requisite Securityholder approval, it will be excluded from the Transaction. Assuming satisfaction of all other approvals and conditions, the Transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

