Invesco Ltd. Enters into Agreement to Sell Management Agreements Relating to Canadian Fund Business to CI Investments Inc. Français
News provided byInvesco Ltd.
Jan 13, 2026, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Ltd. ("Invesco"), Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco Canada") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the management agreements relating to its Canadian fund business to CI Investments Inc., operating as CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"). Under the terms of the agreement and subject to the receipt of all necessary consents and approvals, CI GAM will become the manager and portfolio manager of the Invesco Canada family of retail mutual funds and exchange traded funds (collectively, the "Funds") and CI GAM will enter into a long-term arrangement with certain Invesco affiliates to continue to provide sub-advisory services in respect of certain Funds (the "Transaction").
The Transaction will result in CI GAM becoming the manager, portfolio manager and trustee, as applicable, of the Group A Funds and Group B Funds listed below following closing of the Transaction, while Invesco affiliates will continue to act as sub-adviser for the Group B Funds listed below:
Group A Funds
Canadian Equities
|
Invesco Canadian Class
|
Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Class
|
Invesco Canadian Fund
|
Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Fund
|
Invesco Canadian Plus Dividend Class
|
Invesco Select Balanced Fund
|
Invesco Diversified Yield Class
|
Invesco Select Canadian Equity Fund
|
Invesco Income Growth Fund
Canadian Contracted ETFs
|
Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
|
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
|
Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF
|
Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF
|
Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF
|
Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF
|
Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD)
|
Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF
|
Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF
|
Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
|
Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF
|
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF
|
Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF
Group B Funds
Fundamental Equities
|
Invesco American Franchise Class
|
Invesco Global Balanced Class
|
Invesco American Franchise Fund
|
Invesco Global Balanced Fund
|
Invesco Canadian Premier Balanced Class
|
Invesco Global Companies Fund
|
Invesco Canadian Premier Balanced Fund
|
Invesco Global Diversified Income Fund
|
Invesco Developing Markets Class
|
Invesco Global Dividend Class
|
Invesco Developing Markets Fund
|
Invesco Global Opportunities Class
|
Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Class
|
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund
|
Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Fund
|
Invesco Global Select Equity Class
|
Invesco European Equity Class
|
Invesco Global Select Equity Fund
|
Invesco European Equity Fund
|
Invesco Main Street U.S. Small Cap Class
|
Invesco EQV International Equity Class
|
Invesco International Growth Class
|
Invesco EQV International Equity Fund
|
Invesco International Growth Fund
Fundamental Fixed Income
|
Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund
|
Invesco Floating Rate Income Fund
|
Invesco Canada Money Market Fund
|
Invesco Global Bond Fund
|
Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund
|
Invesco Unconstrained Bond Fund
|
Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Fund
Solutions
|
Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF Fund
|
Invesco Growth Portfolio
|
Invesco Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
Invesco Growth Portfolio Class
|
Invesco Balanced Growth Portfolio
|
Invesco Managed Futures Fund
|
Invesco Balanced Growth Portfolio Class
|
Invesco Maximum Growth Portfolio
|
Invesco Balanced Income Portfolio
|
Invesco Maximum Growth Portfolio Class
|
Invesco Balanced Income Portfolio Class
|
Invesco Monthly Income ETF Portfolio
|
Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF Class
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund
|
Invesco Conservative ETF Portfolio
|
Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF Class
|
Invesco Diversified Income Portfolio
|
Invesco RAFI Global+ ETF Fund
|
Invesco Diversified Income Portfolio Class
|
Invesco RAFI U.S. ETF Fund
|
Invesco Global Balanced ESG ETF Fund
|
Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Fund
|
Invesco Global Dividend ESG ETF Fund
|
Invesco Strategic Yield Fund
|
Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund
|
Invesco Growth ETF Portfolio
Canadian Contracted ETFs
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF
|
Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF
|
Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF
|
Invesco Global Bond ETF
|
Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF
The Transaction is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals as well as satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Change in manager of the Funds is subject to approval by the securityholders of the Funds (collectively, "Securityholders"). Invesco Canada has called special meetings of Securityholders of the Funds to consider the change of manager, which are expected to be held on or about March 30, 2026. An information circular describing the change of manager will be mailed to Securityholders in advance of the special meeting. Should any such Fund not obtain the requisite Securityholder approval, it will be excluded from the Transaction. Assuming satisfaction of all other approvals and conditions, the Transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026.
For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.
© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2026
Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at www.invesco.ca.
Invesco Canada Ltd. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
Media Relations Contact: Andrea Raphael | [email protected] | 212-323-4202
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
Share this article