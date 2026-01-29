TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today risk rating change to one of its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The change in risk rating is effective immediately and details are included in the following table.

ETF Name and Series Ticker Symbol Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF

- CAD Hedged Series QQJR.F Medium to High High

The risk rating change is made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of funds. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of this ETF. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Nasdaq Next Generation 100 IndexTM is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and is licensed for use by Invesco Capital management LLC and sub-licensed by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco NASDAQ 100 Next Gen 100 Index ETF (the "Product") has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Product is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT.

