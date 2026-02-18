TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- On January 13, 2026, Invesco Canada Ltd. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the management agreements relating to its Canadian funds business to CI Investments Inc., operating as CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"). Upon the closing of the transaction (the "Closing"), CI GAM will become the manager and portfolio manager of certain mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by Invesco and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI") will no longer provide non-discretionary advice on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters to the following exchange-traded funds:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF

(the "Invesco ETFs")

Prior to Closing, Invesco Capital Management LLC will continue to act as the discretionary sub-advisor of the Invesco ETFs. On and after the Closing, CI GAM will assume full investment responsibility for the Invesco ETFs. The departure of NEI as non-discretionary sub-advisor from the Invesco ETFs will not result in any changes to the investment objectives or investment strategies of the Invesco ETFs.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

