New CAD hedged and USD ETFs provide greater investor access to income driven solutions designed for long-term portfolio durability

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the expansion of its Canadian Income Advantage ETF suite with the launch of four new currency variants of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (EQLI) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF (QQCI):

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF - CAD Hedged (EQLI.F)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF - USD (EQLI.U)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF - CAD Hedged (QQCI.F)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF - USD (QQCI.U)

EQLI and QQCI are designed to use an active, options overlay to balance meaningful equity market participation and consistent monthly income. The Canadian Income Advantage Suite seeks to create attractive yields, long-term growth of investor capital, with less volatility than benchmark indices. Thus far, the suite has had a successful track record of high, consistent yield. The introduction of the new CAD hedged and USD ETFs brings greater flexibility for Canadian and international investors with varying currency preferences and portfolio objectives.

"We brought EQLI and QQCI to market to deliver on the growing appetite for dynamic, actively managed solutions built to generate income without sacrificing quality equity exposure," said Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head of Product, Canada. "With CAD hedged and USD unhedged extensions to the Canadian Income Advantage ETF Suite, we're expanding accessibility to these products to offer better control over currency exposure and reinforce our commitment to deliver diversified, outcome-driven strategies for our investors."

Since launching in August 2024, EQLI and QQCI have collectively raised over CA$214 million in assetsi. The success of the initial Canadian Income Advantage ETFs is supported by growing investor interest in solutions that deliver consistent, quality income, while balancing yield and growth to address downside risk.

Through these extensions to Invesco's existing Canadian Income Advantage products, investors have enhanced entry points to the strategic strength of this suite with broader access to income-oriented solutions that may satisfy their unique portfolio goals.

The initial offering of the four ETFs listed above has now closed. Units in the ETFs will be available for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) when the market opens on November 6, 2025.

1 Invesco Research, as of October 27, 2025.

