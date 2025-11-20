TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the estimated December 2025 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains only. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

Note that these figures are estimates only, as of October 10, 2025, and are subject to change prior to the December 2025 taxation year-end of the ETFs. These estimates are for annual amounts only and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distributions.

Final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, will be announced on or about December 19, 2025. The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2025 will be reported before the end of February 2026.

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Estimated Re-

invested Distribution

per unit ($) Fixed income Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.00 Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.00 Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.00 Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF – USD IUFR.U 0.00 Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD ICCB 0.00 Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.00 ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.00 Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.00 Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 1.40 Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 1.67 Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.57 Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.52 Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IIAE 2.70 Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IIAE.F 1.32 Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.36 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.60 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.00 Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.00 ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.00 Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.00 Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.39 Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.00 Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.58 Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.00 Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IICE.F 0.00 Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.00 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged EQLI.F 0.00 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – USD EQLI.U 0.00 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.00 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQL.F 0.00 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.00 Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.08 Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQE.F 0.00 Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF EQLT 0.21 Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 2.16 Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.00 Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.00 Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.00 Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.30 Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.00 Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged PXU.F 0.53 U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD QQCI 0.00 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged QQCI.F 0.00 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – USD QQCI.U 0.00 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.00 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQC.F 0.00 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.93 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.00 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.00 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.00 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.00 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.00 Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.00 Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.00 Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD INAI 1.98 Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged INAI.F 1.45 International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.00 Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.00

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

