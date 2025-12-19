TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the estimated December 2025 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2026.

Further, Invesco announced today the estimated annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Please note that these figures are estimates only, as at December 15, 2025. If any changes to the rates are required, Invesco will announce the final cash and annual reinvested distribution rates for all funds on or about December 29, 2025. If no changes are required to the distribution rates per share, the rates listed below are final for the 2025 tax year. Generally, the distribution per unit may be expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease before December 30, 2025, or other unforeseen events occur.

The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2025 will be reported before the end of February 2026.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

frequency Fixed income Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.00000 0.05342 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.00000 0.05232 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.00000 0.13445 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF – USD IUFR.U 0.00000 0.06177 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD ICCB 0.00000 0.06633 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.00000 0.06256 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.00000 0.05415 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.00000 0.04547 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 1.42230 0.13029 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 1.79844 0.09058 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.80497 0.04333 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.58546 0.04049 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IIAE 2.96075 0.08629 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IIAE.F 1.97018 0.09759 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.12460 0.08745 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 1.56418 0.07907 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.00000 0.04088 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.00000 0.10640 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.00000 0.02784 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.00000 0.02810 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.92447 0.11817 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.00000 0.12048 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.37685 0.29584 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.10083 2.81925 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IICE.F 0.00000 0.44074 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.00000 0.15130 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged EQLI.F 0.00000 0.14638 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – USD EQLI.U 0.00000 0.14630 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.00000 0.15782 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQL.F 0.00000 0.12197 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.00000 0.16637 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.05854 0.16570 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQE.F 0.00000 0.16468 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF EQLT 0.24672 0.14019 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 2.09452 0.34203 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.00000 0.39558 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.00000 0.26834 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.00000 0.28167 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.00000 0.27500 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.00000 0.22564 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged PXU.F 0.11828 0.38199 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD QQCI 0.00000 0.18405 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged QQCI.F 0.00000 0.15729 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – USD QQCI.U 0.00000 0.15720 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.00000 0.04012 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQC.F 0.00000 0.20591 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.45707 0.07002 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.00000 0.11142 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.00000 0.18878 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.00000 0.43910 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.00000 0.05947 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.00000 0.06482 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.00000 5.18630 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.00000 4.54711 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD INAI 1.69412 0.00621 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged INAI.F 1.65435 0.01164 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.00000 0.34045 Quarterly Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.00000 0.39203 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"Russell®" and "Russell 1000®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms with over 8,300 employees helping clients in more than 120 countries. With $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2025

