Invesco Canada announces portfolio manager changes

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to its International and Global Growth Team (Earnings-Quality-Valuation "EQV" Team). Jason Holzer, Senior Portfolio Manager and member of the EQV team, will retire from the firm effective September 30, 2021.

The EQV Team has more than 25 years of longevity and is invested in approximately 40 countries. The 17-member group manages US$19 billion1 worldwide and will continue to provide investors with expert access to markets around the world through a research-driven, team-managed approach.

1 As of 4/30/2021

